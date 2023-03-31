CHARITON — If traveling on U.S. 63 south of Ottumwa, drivers need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down their trip.
Beginning Monday and lasting until mid-November, weather permitting, construction crews will work on the U.S. 63 bridges over Village Creek, 3.1 miles south of U.S. 34, and Little Soap Creek, 1.9 miles north of the Davis County line. Intermittent lane closures and a 10-foot-2-inch lane-width restriction will be in place during this project.
Drive should use caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system, specifically 511ia.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.