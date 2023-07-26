Beth Hoffman and John Hogeland, of Lovilia, will host an agricultural field day about grazing a perennial forage chain as part of Practical Farmers of Iowa’s 2023 field day season.
This event is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 10 at Whippoorwill Creek Farm, located at 5655 120th St. in Lovilia. It is free and open to the public, and lunch will follow the field day.
Whippoorwill Creek Farm produces grass-fed and -finished beef and goat, vegetables and foraged wild mushrooms. The farm is a work in progress to make the ecosystem and the community around it more sustainable and vibrant.
Attendees can RSVP by visiting the event page or calling PFI at 515-232-5661.
