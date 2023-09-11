OTTUMWA — Don’t expect rabbits out of hats! Reza's current tour transports concert level lighting & production merged with the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today.
Reza has garnered a worldwide buzz and loyal fan base with his passion for creating signature grand-scale illusions with familiar everyday objects. From impossibly re-filing the cream of an Oreo cookie to feats of levitation and passing through solid objects, Reza’s magic not only wow’s audiences but also manages to connect on a personal level.
Tickets are on sale and start at $33, and can be purchased online at bridgeviewcenter.com or in person at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Reza has been seen in 31 countries around the World and featured on hit TV shows such as "Penn and Teller: Fool Us" and "Duck Dynasty," as well as the star of the upcoming series, "Masters of Illusion," on the CW. Reza also performs over 250 shows per year in the tourism mecca Branson, Missouri, and has just recently been awarded “Illusionist of the Year” for his outstanding performances and sold-out crowds.
More than a magic show, Reza infuses state of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive & inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic firsthand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.