The Main Street Ottumwa Economic Vitality Committee has announced Business Brew, a casual networking event for entrepreneurs, property owners, funders, government and business leaders.
Business Brew will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 at the offices of Main Street Ottumwa, located at 334 E. Main St.
Come and hear about exciting opportunities that are developing in the Main Street District and throughout Ottumwa, and expand your professional network. There is no cost to attend the event, and those interested can RSVP at mainstreetottumwa.com.
