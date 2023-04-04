OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has announced that the annual Make Ottumwa Shine litter cleanup event will take place from April 20-23.
This event, which coincides with Earth Day, is a regular spring event that helps to make Ottumwa a more beautiful place to live, shop and work.
Individuals, families and businesses are invited to volunteer to adopt and tidy an area of Ottumwa. Locations can be adopted by visiting ottumwa.us/about/make_ottumwa_shine. Volunteers can pick up bags and gloves for collecting litter at City Hall, the Recycling Center and Greater Ottumwa Partners and Progress on April 20-21.
“We have recently gotten several calls about litter,” Mayor Rick Johnson said. “Starting up Make Ottumwa Shine is the first step in bringing the problem of litter under control. We encourage everyone in Ottumwa to participate in this important event, as it will help to create a cleaner and more beautiful place for all of us to enjoy.”
For more information on the Make Ottumwa Shine litter cleanup event, please visit ottumwa.us/about/make_ottumwa_shine or contact Janice Bain at the Recycling Center at 641-683-0685.
