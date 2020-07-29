BLAKESBURG — The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man following a search warrant related to the sexual assault of a juvenile.
Charles Fiscella, 78, of Blakesburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony; enticing a minor, a class D felony; and prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He is currently being held at the Wapello County Jail without bond.
Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office received a report that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted in Blakesburg. By Wednesday, authorities served a search warrant in the 200 block of East State Street in Blakesburg.
According to court filings, investigators said Fiscella performed oral sex on a male juvenile and that he paid the victim $60.