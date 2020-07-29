BLAKESBURG — The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man following a search warrant related to the sexual assault of a juvenile.

Charles Fiscella, 78, of Blakesburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a class C felony; enticing a minor, a class D felony; and prostitution, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He is currently being held at the Wapello County Jail without bond.

Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office received a report that a juvenile had been sexually assaulted in Blakesburg. By Wednesday, authorities served a search warrant in the 200 block of East State Street in Blakesburg.

According to court filings, investigators said Fiscella performed oral sex on a male juvenile and that he paid the victim $60.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

Kyle Ocker is a Centerville native and award-winning multimedia journalist. Kyle is currently the first vice president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and vice president of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

