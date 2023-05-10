May is Older Americans Month, a time to acknowledge and to celebrate the contributions of older Americans and to strengthen our commitment in honoring Veterans.
Aging Resources of Central Iowa encourages everyone, no matter your age, to continue to find new passions, to go on adventures, and to push your boundaries. Do not let age define your limits.
Invite purpose into your life as you age by trying new activities in your community or by sharing your achievements with others by volunteering, mentoring, or participating in social clubs. The more diverse your daily activities the more “life” you experience.
Aging Resources encourages all older Iowans to live life to the fullest. We all benefit when older adults remain engaged and share their knowledge with others. Visit agingresources.com or call 800-747-5352 to discuss your situation with one of our specialists.
