First State Bank will host an informational meeting for next generation farmers at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the DAV Building at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa.
This meeting is for young agriculture producers who would like to learn more about cash flows, financial statements and finance ratios; how agriculture loan requests are analyzed and approved by creditors; and better financial management.
RSVP by Thursday, July 28 by calling 641-637-6300 to reserve your spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.