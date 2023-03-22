Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, has announced a partnership with Burlington Trailways to offer expanded service for 48 cities, including Ottumwa.
The daily trips will link Ottumwa and 22 other cities, such as Des Moines; Omaha; Lincoln, Nebraska; Champaign, Illinois; Denver and Indianapolis.
"We're excited about this new venture and partnership with Megabus, and the travel opportunities it will bring to customers," said Mark Moore, general manager of Burlington Trailways. "Safety, dependability and great service are all very important to our brand and business and we couldn't have asked for a better company to partner with."
Schedules are currently available and tickets can be purchased for travel beginning Monday at us.megabus.com.
