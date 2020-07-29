OTTUMWA — A man has been charged after police said he left behind 29 grams of methamphetamine in a hotel room after checking out.

Clifford Earl Vance, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony; and failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony.

According to court filings, police said Vance checked out of a hotel room he had purchased at Quality Inn & Suites in Ottumwa. However, he left some items behind, they said. Namely 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a large amount of plastic packaging.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald.

Kyle Ocker is a Centerville native and award-winning multimedia journalist. Kyle is currently the first vice president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and vice president of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

