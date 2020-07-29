OTTUMWA — A man has been charged after police said he left behind 29 grams of methamphetamine in a hotel room after checking out.
Clifford Earl Vance, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony; and failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony.
According to court filings, police said Vance checked out of a hotel room he had purchased at Quality Inn & Suites in Ottumwa. However, he left some items behind, they said. Namely 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and a large amount of plastic packaging.