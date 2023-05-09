OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will gather for its monthly meeting May 16 at Hotel Ottumwa.
This month's featured speaker is Beverly Swenson, a Lincoln, Nebraska, native with a message called "A Recipe for a Fulfilling Life."
Swanson will also have a feature called "Making Garnishes Out of Fruits and Vegetables." Country music artistic and acoustic guitarist Lyla Drey will have the music.
Doors for the event, which will be on the Second Floor Mezzanine of the hotel, open at 11 a.m. A luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. will also be offered for $16.
For reservations, contact (641) 777-1140 or millertime092576@gmail.com by Sunday.
