The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection for June is scheduled for Tuesday at Hotel Ottumwa.
This month's featured guest will be Kelli McDonald from Klassi Kloset, discussing "African Ministry." The featured speaker will be Sherri Kubly from Dubuqe, discussing "From Dumb to Dynamic: Finding truth, strength and courage to overcome the destructive lies we believe."
Kim Matlock will provide the music for the event.
Doors to the event open at 11 a.m., and there will be a luncheon from 11:30-1 p.m. for $16. The event will be on the second-floor mezzanine.
For reservations, contact (641) 777-1140, or email millertime092576@gmail.com by Sunday.
