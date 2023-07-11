OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will be meeting Tuesday, with Becky Ingle, director of the Ottumwa Community Children's Playhouse, providing the featured entertainment called "Lights, Camera, Action."
Ellen Lund of Fremont, Nebraska, will be the guest speaker, with a program called "It's All Good: Tips to treasure every moment of life."
The group will be meeting on the second floor mezzanine of Hotel Ottumwa, and doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for $16.
For reservations, contact millertime092576@gmail.com, or by phone at (641) 777-1140. Reservations must be made by Sunday.
