OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will meet April 18 as Ankeny native Phyllis Voss will speak on "Music of the Ages," a journey through time through music.
Hy-Vee North floral manager Judy Mathis will have a feature called "Welcome Spring."
The event will be held on the second-floor mezzanine of Hotel Ottumwa. Doors open at 11 a.m., and a luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost of lunch is $14..
For reservations, contact (641) 680-6803 or millertime092576@gmail.com. Reservations will be taken until Sunday.
