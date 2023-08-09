OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will be meeting Tuesday, with author Laurie Kimball, of Anoka, Minnesota, presenting "On the Move: Emotionally and Spiritually moving on in life."
Lisa Mulligan will be in charge of music.
The group will be meeting on the second floor mezzanine of Hotel Ottumwa, and doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $16.
For reservations, contact millertime092576@gmail.com, or by phone at (641) 777-1140. Reservations must be made by Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.