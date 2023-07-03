The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center has announced that they will be hosting the annual Evelyn Gamrath’s Summer Camp with Missoula Children's Theatre from July 17-21.
The camp is designed for students between the ages of 8 and 14, and will provide a fun and exhilarating experience for those looking to explore their creative potential and enhance their performance skills.
The Evelyn Gamrath Summer Camp with Missoula Children's Theatre is a unique program that takes students from the audition process to a full-fledged musical performance in just five days. Students will have the opportunity to work with experienced instructors and will learn basic performance skills, including singing, dancing and acting. They will also work on song and dance routines, all while having fun.
The musical production being performed by the students at the summer camp is a fresh and exciting adaptation of the classic tale “The Little Mermaid.” The story follows the adventures of Celia, a little mermaid who is fascinated with music and sets out to explore the world above. Along the way, she meets dragons, armies and even a resourceful Prince Charming.
Registration for the Evelyn Gamrath Summer Camp with Missoula Children's Theatre includes all materials, costumes, scripts and makeup, making it a convenient and hassle-free experience for students and parents alike. No previous theatre experience is required, and the instructors will provide all the necessary training and guidance to ensure a successful and enjoyable experience for all participants.
The Missoula Children's Theatre has a stellar reputation for fostering creativity and enhancing innate capabilities in students all over the world, offering access to community-driven performing arts experiences that inspire, empower and unite. The Evelyn Gamrath Summer Camp at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center promises to deliver on that reputation, providing a platform for creative expression and skill-building that will enrich the lives of all students who participate.
For more information on the Evelyn Gamrath Summer Camp with Missoula Children's Theatre at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center, including registration details, visit the center's website fairfieldacc.com or call (641) 472-2000.
