DES MOINES — Contestants put their waterfowl calling skills to the test in the Duck Calling Contest, judged Thursday, Aug. 10, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Mark Mendick of Moulton won first place in the adult division. His son, Marky, took third place in the youth division.
The contest was part of "Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions" in Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize of $5 and ribbons were awarded to each class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.