OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band is performing its final concert of the 2021 season Thursday.
The 157th season wraps up with a “blue” concert with many selections having the color in the title or are written in a blues style and will feature the mother-daughter vocal duet of Katie and Adalia Keith singing “You Raise Me Up.”
The full program also includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Blue Ridge Saga,” “The Birth of the Blues,” “Blue Lake Reflections,” “Wang Wang Blues,” “Blue Danube Waltz,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Blue Tango,” “Navy Blue March,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Central Park. Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for seating comfort. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall with any change in location being announced on the band’s Facebook page.