OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band will provide a variety of music at this week’s concert in Central Park.
Styles of music include jazz, rock and roll, polka and marches. The program is as follows: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Rock, Roll and Remember (Salute to Dick Clark),” “La Polka De Paris,” “A Touch of Jazz!” “Best of the West!” “St. Louis Blues,” “March of the Two Left Feet,” “A Celebration of Sprituals,” “Australian Up-Country Tune,” “The Queen of Soul — Remembering Aretha Franklin,” “Homestretch Gallop,” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday. Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for seating comfort. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall with any change in venue being announced on the band’s Facebook page.