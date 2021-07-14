AGENCY [mdash] Rozilla "Rozi" Kay Sadler, 78 of Agency passed away at 3:35 P.M. Sunday July 11, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society Hospice in Ottumwa. Visitation will be Thursday July 15, 2021 from 10 to 11AM prior to the service. A Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday July 15, 2021 at …