OTTUMWA — In honor of the Wapello County 4-H Expo, the Ottumwa Municipal Band will feature a concert full of music associated with children, fairs and animals this week.
The program includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Perpetual Motion,” “Highlights from ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’” “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf,” “Lassus Trombone,” “Blue Tail Fly,” “Horse and Buggy,” “County Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Tiger Rag,” “Children’s March,” “The Mosquitoes’ Parade,” “Ragged Rozey,” “King Cotton March,” and “America, the Beautiful.” The trombone section will be featured this week during the “Lassus Trombones” piece.
The concert is set of 7 p.m. Thursday in Central Park. Audience members are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket for viewing. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall with any change in venue being announced on the band’s Facebook page.