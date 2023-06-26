OTTUMWA — Community 1st Credit Union has announced Nathan Caraway as their newest board member. Caraway has been a member of C1st since 2012 and has shown great interest in serving and volunteering for the C1st Board of Directors.
Caraway resides in Marion, and has lived in Eastern Iowa his entire life. He has been self-employed for nearly three decades and has volunteered on many local boards and committees. Caraway has found that volunteering places him in direct communication with others of exceptional character and skills.
“C1st has provided me with enjoyable experiences, experiences that gave me a reason to get more involved with the institution. My desire is that my joining the board will provide energy, respectable discussion, and hard work so our members will be aware of all the benefits that C1st has to offer, both now and in the future, he said. “We all have the same amount of time; it is what we do with it that makes the difference. My choice is to give back locally, there are few rewards so great.”
“We are thrilled to have Nathan join our board of directors. He will provide valuable insight and great ideas to help guide the direction of Community 1st Credit Union in order to better serve our membership,” says Greg Hanshaw, president and CEO of C1st. “Nathan is extremely passionate about serving and volunteering in his community which is exactly what C1st is all about.”
Community 1st Credit Union board members are a team of dedicated and passionate volunteers who spend countless hours serving the credit union and its communities. The board attends regular monthly meetings and serve on one or more committees.
Community 1st Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $930 million in assets. The credit union, established in 1936, serves nearly 70,000 members. C1st has more than 270 employees and is headquartered in Ottumwa. The credit union has branches in Albia, Atlantic, Bloomfield, Cedar Rapids, Centerville, Chariton, Creston, Fairfield, Grinnell, Indianola, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pella, Shenandoah and Washington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.