FAIRFIELD — A new exhibit is opening Friday in the Main Gallery at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
The new exhibit hosted by the Fairfield Art Association, “Iowa Art Quilters & Fiber Artists,” featured more than 30 pieces. A reception for artists, members and guests will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Artists include Wendy read, Barbara Riggs, Carol Trumbull, Jean Taft, Sue Kluber, Susan McIntyre, Karen Grimes, Sandi Rieber, Judy Ludwich and Rebecca Loew.
Additionally, a bonus exhibit, “Color Expressions” by FAA member artist Gin Lammert, will be featured in the Hallway Gallery. Lammert’s exhibit features works in oil, soft pastels and plein air pieces.