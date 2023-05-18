Two candidates have been selected as nominees to fill the district court judge vacancy for Judicial Sub-District 8A.
Michael O. Carpenter and Dustin D. Hite were selected as nominees following interviews on May 17 in the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney. Gov. Kim Reynolds will appoint one of the nominees within 30 days.
The vacancy was created by Judge Lucy Gamon, who submitted her letter of retirement effective Aug. 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.