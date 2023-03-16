DES MOINES — Rep. Zach Nunn of Iowa's 3rd Congressional District has announced the start of the application process for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.
Every year, the U.S. House of Representatives hosts a nation-wide high school arts competition with each member showcasing art from their district.
The competition is open to those residing in the 3rd District who are currently in high school.
“I am eager to showcase the talent of the Iowa Third Congressional District,” Nunn said in a press release. “This is a long-standing tradition that I am proud and honored to take part in. Iowa has so much to offer, and I look forward to seeing all the creativity that Iowa students have to share as they showcase our state, culture and talent.”
Details on how the winners are selected and where their art will be displayed:
— The winner selected by a panel of judges will have their artwork placed on display at the U.S. Capitol for the next year and will be flown to Washington, D.C. to attend the official art show opening with members of Congress.
— The winner of the People’s Choice Award — selected via online voting — will be placed on display in the 3rd District office in Des Moines.
Artwork is due April 17th at 5 p.m. and late submissions will not be accepted. Online public voting will take place from April 24-28. A judges panel private showing will be April 28th, and winners will be notified and announced May 1.
Additional details and the application can be found at nunn.house.gov/artcompetition.
