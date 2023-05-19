OTTUMWA — The Family Crisis Center's fourth annual O! Wine & Brew Stroll in downtown Ottumwa is scheduled for June 9.
The event is a benefit hosted by Main Street Ottumwa with all proceeds going to the Family Crisis Center, which supports victims of domestic violence.
Attendees can sample fares from Iowa wineries, breweries, cideries, distilleries and food vendors while shopping local businesses in the downtown are. There will also be local musicians and a silent auction. The tasting and silent auction will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with live music from 6-8 p.m. Door prizes will be handed out from 7:30-8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older.
Tickets can be purchased at Hotel Ottumwa or Hy-Vee Drugtown Wine & Spirits counter in Ottumwa for $15. Tickets can also be purchased online at Eventbrite for $16.49. The first 400 tickets sold will include a complimentary event wine glass, event wine bag, free samples and a program.
For more information, go to owinestroll.com. It is encouraged that tickets be purchased in advance, but they can also be purchased at the door for $20 the night of the event at Hotel Ottumwa.
