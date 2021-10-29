OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Area Community Chorus is in need of voices for its December performance.
“Messiah: A Community Sing-Along” will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at First Presbyterian Church. The performance will include selections from George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” and will also feature the Indian Hills Community College Concert Choir, Ottumwa High School Meistersingers, the Iowa Wesleyan Choir, the Mt. Pleasant Chorale and you.
For more information or to join, contact Christine Bergan at 319-530-7469 or voicedoc49@gmail.com.