OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse is proud to present Lion King, Jr. produced by special arrangement with MTI.
Opening night is Friday at 7 p.m. at Bridge View Center, with another performance on Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and the cost for adults is $12 with a student /child ticket being $7. There are 80-plus children between the ages of 5 and 15 in this production.
OCCP is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children to be involved in drama in Ottumwa and the surrounding area. All children between the ages of 5 and 15 are invited to audition for plays, and everyone is guaranteed a part.
This is the 19th year of productions for OCCP and we are excited for our 20th season starting next April. The troupe has one more show this year, December 1-3 at Bridge View Center and we are presenting a play called "Reindeer Games."
The OCCP will have a dinner theater in January featuring alumni.
