OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for its Alumni Hall of Fame.
The Ottumwa Schools' Alumni Hall of Fame award honors those who have distinguished themselves through their achievements, service, and contributions that reflect positively on the educational foundation received while attending Ottumwa Schools.
This award is separate from the Athletic Hall of Fame award.
The success of those inducted into the Ottumwa Schools' Alumni Hall of Fame can be measured in many ways, including contributions to the community, society, career, scholastic or other achievements, civic activities, service to others, success despite obstacles, or lifetime achievement.
Recipients of the Alumni Hall of Fame award, living or deceased, are those who have established a reputation of honor and service as models of excellence. Ottumwa Schools' Alumni Hall of Fame nominations may be submitted online. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.