OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community School District will be honor a half-dozen retiring staffers during a ceremony Wednesday.
The event will be at 4 p.m. in the Ottumwa High School cafeteria, and refreshments will be provided.
Those who will be honored are Melissa Simonson (33 years), Lynette Carlson (39 years), Jim Schlarbaum (18 years), food service employee Karen Ford (13 years), custodian David Riddle (17 years), and the late Nicole King (31 years).
