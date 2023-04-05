OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Education Association was awarded a spring $500 Community Outreach Grant from the Iowa State Education Association, or ISEA, toward the purchase of T-shirts for the fifth grade Book Bowl.
The ISEA established Community Outreach Grants to collaborate and create opportunities for community service or school projects. Grants are available to members of the ISEA. The deadline for grant applications is Feb. 15 and Oct 15.
“Educators in public schools across the state volunteer their time and energy in projects outside the scope of a workday and we know how much this extra work helps to strengthen and support local communities. We are proud of their work and know many students, families and communities are positively impacted in myriad ways,” ISEA President Mike Beranek said.
Members of the Ottumwa Education Association recognize that many students who participate in the school-district-wide Book Bowl do not have the resources to purchase a T-shirt to represent their team. The Book Bowl is an annual event where students from each school compete in a trivia competition over books they have read. This is the third year the Ottumwa Education Association has sponsored the Book Bowl.
