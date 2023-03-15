OTTUMWA — As spring weather is approaching the Ottumwa Fire Department wants to remind all City of Ottumwa residents that the burning of yard waste such as leaves which are defined as leaves and twigs smaller than one inch in diameter and two feet in length shall be permitted on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m.-9 p.m., April 1 through April 30 and November 1 through November 30. Fires must be on your property; no fires in streets, alleys or any other public property.
If the fire department receives a complaint of smoke that is considered offensive, the fire will be extinguished. The burning of garbage is always prohibited.
Recreational fires shall be limited to manufactured fire pit appliances, above- or below-ground fire pits protected by metal, stone, or concrete. Recreational fires shall be located at least 25 feet from any structure or combustible material, and shall be limited to 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height. Burning material shall be limited to clean dry wood or commercial fireplace logs. Recreational fires shall be limited to 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
