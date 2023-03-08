OTTUMWA — To kick off daylight savings time, clocks “spring forward” at 2 a.m. Sunday. Before going to bed Saturday night, change the clocks throughout your home to reflect the time change.
Also, the Ottumwa Fire Department reminds everyone that this is also a perfect time to change the batteries in your home's smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
To stay safe, replacing batteries in all smoke alarms should be done at least once a year, but changing them while changing all of your clocks serves as a great reminder. Smoke alarms should be tested once a month. If an alarm “chirps”, indicating the battery is low; replace the battery right away.
Some smoke alarms may be equipped with a 10-year lithium battery and if that is so please test your alarms to be sure that they are operating properly. This is also a good time to practice your home fire evacuation plan.
Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years and there should be a date of manufacture located on the device. If you need your smoke alarms replaced, installed or if you have questions about smoke alarms contact the Ottumwa Fire Department at 641-683-0667 extension #4. The Ottumwa Fire Department will also install carbon monoxide detectors.
