OTTUMWA — On Wednesday at approximately 6:12 a.m., officers from the Ottumwa Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, Wapello County Sheriff’s Department, and the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 533 Chester Ave., regarding an ongoing drug investigation.
As a result of the search, officers found distribution quantities of marijuana, cash, and a firearm. One person was arrested after the search of the residence. Hser Ku Htoo, 27, was charged with the following:
— Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana, (within a 1000 feet of a school) a Class “D” Felony
— Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, a Class “D” Felony
Htoo bonded out of the Wapello County Jail on these charges. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
