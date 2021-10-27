OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Strings are performing a holiday kickoff concert next month.
The program, set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, includes “Ev’ry Valley” and “Comfort Ye” from Handel’s Messiah featuring Dennis Willhoit; “The Four Seasons” by Vivaldi featuring violinist Nancy Gaub; and “O, Holy Night” by Adolf Adam featuring Pastor Bill Hornback.
The concert will also include “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano, “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson, “Concerto Grosso Op. 6 No. 8” by Corelli, “We Need a Little Christmas” by Jerry Herman, “Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24” by Paul O’Neill and Robert Kinkel, “Away in a Manger” arranged by Chip Davis and adapted for string orchestra by Robert Longfield and as performed by Manneheim Steamroller, and “Silver Bells” by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans. The group will be under the direction of Dr. William LaRue Jones.
Admission to the concert is $25 at the door or online at the OSO website, www.ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net; it is not part of the season ticket subscription. Students kindergarten through 12th grade and Indian Hills students are admitted free with student ID.
Following the concert, and afterglow event will be held at the home of Michael and Janey Vinyard at 2 Birchwood Heights for $20 per person. For reservations or more information on the afterglow, contact Janet at 641-680-1389; tickets may also be purchased online.