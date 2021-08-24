OTTUMWA — “Latin Nights” is hitting Ottumwa next month.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s big band, No Strings Attached, under the direction of associate director David Sharp, will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, on the Marge Dodd Stage at Indian Hills Community College.
The concert will feature 16 musicians playing Sharp’s arrangements of Brazilian sambas, Bossa novas and jazz standards with Latin grooves. Pieces include “Summertime,” “Willow Weep for Me,” “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Manha de Canaval,” “Little Sunflower,” and two compositions by Iowan Gariel Espinosa.
The free concert is a family affair where attendees are welcome to enjoy picnics in lawn chairs or on blankets while enjoying the music and the outdoor scenery of the IHCC campus. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Hellyer Student Life Center.