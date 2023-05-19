OTTUMWA — Auditions for Ottumwa Community Players’ production of the Tim Firth comedy, “Calendar Girls” will be held June 5-6 from 6-9 p.m. on the second floor at Hotel Ottumwa.
There are adult roles in all age ranges for both women and men available. All those who audition will be asked to read from a script that will be provided.
Jim Clingman will serve as the show’s director, assisted by Brenda Case. Read-through’s will begin in June, with regular rehearsals starting July 10. The show will be presented two weekends, Sept. 8-9 and 15-16 on the main stage at the Bridge View Center.
For more information about the auditions, contact Clingman at (641) 777-3468 or Case at (641) 777-7607.
