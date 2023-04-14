CLIVE — An Ottumwa man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.
Samir Ajkic won the seventh prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Premiere” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 1001 E. Main St. in Ottumwa, and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Premiere is a $30 scratch game that features 17 top prizes of $300,000, 84 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.39.
For more information about this game and the number prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
