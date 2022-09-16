OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will be hosting its September luncheon Tuesday, with the main feature being Sandy Miller's "Born an Angel", and guest speaker Lori Mayer, of St. Ansgar, who will be presenting "What are you looking for?'" at Hotel Ottumwa.
Doors to the luncheon open at 11 a.m., and the luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second-floor mezzanine of Hotel Ottumwa. There is a cost for the luncheon.
The luncheon requires reservations, which must be made by Sunday by contacting Sandy Miller at 641-777-1140, or by email at millertime092576@gmail.com.
