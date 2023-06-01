The Ottumwa Municipal Band will begin its 159th season of summer evening concerts with a performance at 7 p.m. tonight at Central Park.
The band has the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating municipal band in the state of Iowa. Brenda Hagedon is in her 14th year as musical director for the band.
A typical concert includes a variety of music including popular music, musicals, standard concert band repertoire, jazz, and of course, marches. Most weeks include a vocal solo or instrumental solo.
This week’s concert will include music that pays homage to spring and the upcoming summer music season. The program includes: “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Kildonen Overture,” “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” “Give Me a Night In June,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “Springtime Festival,” “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “In the Springtime,” “Theme From Summer of ’42,” “The Thunderer” and “America, The Beautiful.”
Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for their seating comfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.