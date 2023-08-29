OTTUMWA — Beginning Wednesday, the intersection of West Second and McLean streets will be closed for approximately 20 minutes.
The closure will start at 9 a.m. for the flushing of the new water transmission main on McLean Street. Traffic is advised to avoid this area during this timeframe to minimize congestion.
Ottumwa Water Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
Also, starting Tuesday, one lane of East Main Street will be closed for pavement rehabilitation.
The contractor will maintain one lane of traffic during the project. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. Businesses are advised to bring delivery trucks in on Iowa Avenue from the highway instead of at Roemer.
Weather permitting, expect work to be completed at the end of September.
