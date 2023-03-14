OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Rotary Club will be entertaining Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate during a discussion about human trafficking and the business sector Monday at St. John Auditorium on the Indian Hills Community College campus.
Pate will be speaking with an IHCC class in the morning, then have lunch with Rotarians. At 12:30 p.m., he will make a presentation to the public.
Pate started the IBAT, or Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking, program, and his appearance is designed to make the public aware of the program. The state passed a law in 2020 that required all Iowa lodging providers to complete human trafficking prevention training for employees in order to receive public funds for state employee stays, conference and other events. The law went into effect Jan. 1 of 2022.
If a lodging establishment is not certified after going through the program, state employees will not be reimbursed for their stay.
