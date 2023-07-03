OTTUMWA — Beginning Wednesday, the intersection of South Foster Street on the east side of Van Buren Avenue will be closed, South Adams on north side of Roemer Street will be closed, and Mable street from Iowa Avenue to the alley on the south side of Mable will be closed to traffic.
The contractor will be paving where sewer separation work was previously performed. The work is expected to take 2-3 weeks, and is part of the Phase 8 sewer separation project.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and to exercise extreme caution when navigating in and around the construction zone.
