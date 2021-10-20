PACKWOOD — The candidates on the ballot for the Pekin school board will be part of a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Pekin Media Center.
Three seats for the board are open — Director District 3, Director District 5, and Director District at large — with each district having two candidates. Incumbent Mark Wittrock faces challenger Ray Fear in District 3; John J. Greiner, incumbent, and Katie Stanley Keith are running in District 5; and incumbent Jared Schultz and Kortney Baumberger face off for the at-large seat.
All six candidates will answer questions from the moderator. If time permits, there will also be questions from the community, which must be submitted in advance by email to clarion@iowatelecom.net; deadline for questions is Friday, Oct. 22.