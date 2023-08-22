PELLA — Pella Regional Health Center welcomes Dr. Mario Martinez to the medical staff beginning Aug. 28. Martinez will provide family practice with obstetrics at Pella Regional Medical Clinics in Pella and Ottumwa.
“My passion is to provide excellent medical care in the rural setting, with a special focus in obstetrics, surgical obstetrics (including C-sections), and working with underserved communities,” Martinez said. “I believe in providing a positive experience throughout pregnancy, from prenatal care to labor and delivery, and to postpartum care.”
Martinez grew up in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and is fluent in both English and Spanish. He completed his undergraduate degrees in biomedical engineering and finance at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He then enrolled in the MD/Ph.D program at Emory University and Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, where he earned his doctorate in medicine and doctorate in biomedical engineering.
After that, he completed his residency in family medicine at Cox Health Family Residency Program in Springfield, Missouri. Given his passion in providing excellent obstetric care, he then completed the Advanced OB Fellowship at Swedish Health in Seattle, Washington, with a special focus in further developing his surgical obstetrics skills.
Martinez is married to Morgan Martinez, who grew up near Marshalltown, Iowa. He has two children, Noah and Mia. He enjoys spending time with his family, watching movies and watching/playing sports (especially soccer).
To schedule an appointment, call 641-621-2200.
