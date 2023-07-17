OTTUMWA — Pennsylvania Place will be holding a car show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1 Pennsylvania Place, with Sen. Cherielynn Westrich the celebrity judge for the event.
Registration for the event lasts from 8-10 a.m., and is open to vehicles of all ages. There will be categories for best of show, resident's choice, owner's choice, top five and people's choice. Trophies will be given out in those categories.
There also will be food and refreshment trucks, as Manny's Smoke Shack, Bub's Grub, Polar Express and Wake and Bakery will be on hand.
The event is free for all, and more information can be found on Penn Place's Facebook page, or by calling Jodi at (641) 799-9898.
Also, Penn Place is in the process of creating "Rocksanne," a rock snake, and is asking community members to paint a small rock (no more than 4 inches), take a selfie and the painted rock, and post it on Penn Place's Facebook page with the hashtag #Rocksanne.
Community members can also bring the rock to the front desk at Penn Place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, and an employee will give directions where to put the rock.
