OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man was charged with first-degree burglary after police were called to the Colonial Motor Inn early Tuesday morning.
A victim reported to police that Charles Julian Jason Zwer, 34, of Ottumwa, was brandishing a knife and yelled a racial obscenity, according to court filings. Police were originally called for a man holding a knife and beating on a door at the hotel.
Zwer was charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; and interference with official acts.
Zwer entered the victim’s room via an unlocked door while holding the knife, the victim told police. According to court filings, Zwer left and returned with a hammer, and began striking the victim’s hotel room door while making threats.