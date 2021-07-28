OTTUMWA — Classical guitarist S. Sean Six is playing a private poolside concert next month.
The performance, presented by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, is set for Aug. 8 at the home of Cherielynn Westrich and Ross McCombs. Social hour begins at 4 p.m. with the two-hour private concert beginning at 5 p.m. next to the outdoor pool. The evening will also include hors d’oeuvres while enjoying the music provided by Six.
Six currently teaches, performs and composes in southeast Iowa and has released his first album, “Water.” His second album, “Fire,” has been recorded and is in the studio phase.
Those assisting Westrich and McCombs in hosting the event are Patty and Alan Babb, Diane and Dan Dowling, and Maggie and Bob Morrissey.
Tickets for the evening are $50 per person with proceeds benefitting the OSO, which puts on seven annual concerts in Ottumwa. They can be purchased at Richwell Carpet and Cabinet Center, Antiques & Uniques, and online at www.ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net.