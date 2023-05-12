OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library will be offering two free computer classes.
The first class is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m., and will focus on computer basics. It will teach the basic parts of the computer, how to minimize, restore, and close windows, and become more confident using a mouse.
The second class will be May 25 at 10:30 a.m. and touch on email basics. It will teach how to compose and send an email, log into email without assistance, attach a file to email and organize your email.
“We are so excited to be able to offer these classes again. The first ones in February were so popular we had to add an additional time. We are utilizing laptops purchased with Legacy Foundation Bright Idea Grant funds and will be able to offer a quiet classroom setting for this instruction,” library director Sonja Ferrell said. “So much of our society relies on basic computer and internet knowledge today and it is necessary that we help educate our community with those skills.”
This will be the same content as the first round of classes. Participants are not required to attend both classes. Space is limited so registration is required. Call the library at (641) 682-7563 to sign up.
