OTTUMWA — The third annual Queen of the Green Ladies Golf Tournament will be held on Sept. 16 at Cedar Creek Golf Course. The 18-hole best-ball tournament will have a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m.
The cost is $240 per team of four. Lunch will be provided. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Main Street Ottumwa, a non-profit organization that works to promote and revitalize downtown Ottumwa. Funds will be used for downtown beautification projects and to support small businesses.
“We are excited to host the Queen of the Green Ladies Golf Tournament for a third year,” said Fred Zesiger, executive director of Main Street Ottumwa. “This event is a great way to support our organization and to have some fun on the golf course with friends and colleagues.”
The tournament will feature a variety of prizes, games, and a 50-50 raffle.
Registration is now open online at https://www.mainstreetottumwa.com/events-1/queen-of-the-green-2023
For more information, please contact Main Street Ottumwa Executive Director Fred Zesiger at (641) 814-5225 or visit the organization's website at https://www.mainstreetottumwa.com/events.
