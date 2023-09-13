Leadership Now Regional Conference will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Bridge View Center. This conference is open to anyone who has an interest in leadership, particularly those who are interested in leadership as it applies to the local region.
This conference is a collaborative effort between Ottumwa Leadership Academy and Southern Iowa Workforce Development Board. The goal of the conference is to help more people in our region become better, more positive leaders.
Attendees will gain practical tips and inspiration that will help them lead others effectively, whether at work, home or in the community. Additionally, they will gain knowledge and skills to enhance their leadership.
In addition to multiple breakout sessions, the conference will feature two keynote speakers. Mimi Brown will open the conference with her presentation “ROCKIN’ Your Leadership.” The closing keynote will be given by Beth Shelton who will speak on thriving in life and leadership.
Interested individuals can see a complete agenda for the day by visiting the conference website at leadershipnow.net. You can also register for the conference via this page.
The registration fee for the conference is $60, which includes breakfast and lunch. To register go to givebutter.com/LeadershipNOW.
